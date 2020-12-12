Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares stood at 445,333 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.02, to imply a decline of -3.45% or -$1.43 in intraday trading. The BOOT share’s 52-week high remains $48.11, putting it -20.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.03. The company has a valuation of $1.16 Billion, with an average of 416.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 575.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BOOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside on the day, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.56 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 10.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.55%, and 1.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.13%. Short interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw shorts transact 3.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.27, implying a decline of -4.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOOT is trading 22.44% off suggested target high and -25.04% from its likely low.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares are +75.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -14.74% against -16.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.2% this quarter before jumping 26.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 21.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.2% annually.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 127.67% of the shares at 128.15% float percentage. In total, 266 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 14.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 3.53 Million shares, or about 12.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $99.46 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,767,256 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 Million, or 5% of the shares, all valued at about $27.95 Million.

