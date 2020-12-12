Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares stood at 309,156 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BNED share’s 52-week high remains $4.86, putting it -32.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $180.55 Million, with an average of 536.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 357.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside on the day, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.29- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 14.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and 2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.82%. Short interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw shorts transact 1.25 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 49.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNED is trading 63.04% off suggested target high and 35.87% from its likely low.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) shares are +120.36% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -850% this quarter before jumping 46.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -54.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. insiders hold 27.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.11% of the shares at 80.18% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 6.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.24 Million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.37 Million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 2,416,638 shares. This is just over 4.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 Million, or 3.8% of the shares, all valued at about $4.25 Million.

