Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s traded shares stood at 306,411 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.41, to imply an increase of 3.45% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The ATHA share’s 52-week high remains $30.73, putting it -4.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.79. The company has a valuation of $955.39 Million, with an average of 163.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 315.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATHA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43, implying an increase of 46.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATHA is trading 73.41% off suggested target high and 19.01% from its likely low.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

Athira Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 5.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.09% of the shares at 71% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 9.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 2.67 Million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $49.27 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 434,791 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.21 Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $1.07 Million.

