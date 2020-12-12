Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares stood at 322,522 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.28, to imply a decline of -0.74% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The ACCD share’s 52-week high remains $65.1, putting it -9.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +99.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $3.26 Billion, with an average of 356.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 350.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Accolade, Inc. (ACCD), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACCD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.1, implying a decline of -17.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACCD is trading -0.47% off suggested target high and -29.15% from its likely low.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 9.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.8% annually.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade, Inc. insiders hold 28.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.13% of the shares at 54.58% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.78 Million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $146.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 1.31 Million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $50.96 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 843,031 shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 429.09 Thousand, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $14.42 Million.

