Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s traded shares stood at 312,033 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.35, to imply a decline of -0.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NOVS share’s 52-week high remains $18.73, putting it -7.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $204.06 Million, with an average of 340.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 389.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s Major holders

Novus Capital Corporation insiders hold 10.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.31% of the shares at 73.73% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1000Thousand shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 802.34 Thousand shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.43 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Worldwide Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novus Capital Corporation (NOVS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 156,900 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $587.5 Thousand.

