Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares stood at 781,225 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply a decline of -4.99% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MKD share’s 52-week high remains $5.82, putting it -512.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +40% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $123.16 Million, with an average of 777.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 754.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

After registering a -4.99% downside on the day, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.07 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 11.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.86%, and -11.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -80.13%. Short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw shorts transact 157.95 Million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 15.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.31% of the shares at 20.31% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shen, Neil, Nanpeng. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 42.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 26.62 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $33.54 Thousand.

