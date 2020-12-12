Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s traded shares stood at 471,742 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MOD share’s 52-week high remains $12.61, putting it -5.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $613.77 Million, with an average of 568.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside on the day, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.61 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and 18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.84%. Short interest in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) saw shorts transact 965.05 Million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.5, implying an increase of 20.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.5 and $14.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOD is trading 20.83% off suggested target high and 20.83% from its likely low.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -102.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.9% annually.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s Major holders

Modine Manufacturing Company insiders hold 4.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.3% of the shares at 92.39% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.09 Million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.95 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $24.68 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 1,494,248 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $8.24 Million.

