Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s traded shares stood at 540,959 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply a decline of -1.51% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NERV share’s 52-week high remains $15.215, putting it -482.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $111.38 Million, with an average of 1.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 621.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NERV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside on the day, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.78- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.74%, and -26.27% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -63.29%. Short interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) saw shorts transact 2.01 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.9, implying an increase of 164.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NERV is trading 283.14% off suggested target high and 34.1% from its likely low.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -43.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. insiders hold 3.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.18% of the shares at 72.77% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 22.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 Million shares, or about 9.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.91 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 5,200,000 shares. This is just over 12.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.27 Million, or 10.01% of the shares, all valued at about $14.89 Million.

