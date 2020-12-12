MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s traded shares stood at 320,243 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.94, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MDXG share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -33.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.95. The company has a valuation of $659.61 Million, with an average of 492.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDXG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside on the day, MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.51- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 8.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.04%, and 2.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.64%. Short interest in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw shorts transact 10.16 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDXG is trading 51.52% off suggested target high and 51.52% from its likely low.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $84.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72.61 Million and $76.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.4% before jumping 18.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 15.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

MiMedx Group, Inc. insiders hold 6.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.28% of the shares at 13.11% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.7 Million shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acuitas Investments LLC with 431.54 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.74 Million.

We also have Thompson Large Cap Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Thompson Large Cap Fund holds roughly 57,600 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $366.05 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48.1 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $305.65 Thousand.

