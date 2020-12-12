Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s traded shares stood at 606,051 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.95, to imply a decline of -4.85% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The MRNS share’s 52-week high remains $17.14, putting it -32.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.16. The company has a valuation of $396.22 Million, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRNS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside on the day, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.70 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 17.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.15%, and -11.3% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 49.88%. Short interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw shorts transact 4.95 Million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.44, implying an increase of 119.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRNS is trading 170.27% off suggested target high and 54.44% from its likely low.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -10.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.09% of the shares at 72.95% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3Million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lion Point Capital, LP with 2.72 Million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $34.93 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 781,188 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 529.83 Thousand, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $6.91 Million.

