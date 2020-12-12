MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s traded shares stood at 519,748 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.04, to imply an increase of 2.8% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The MMYT share’s 52-week high remains $30.13, putting it -15.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10. The company has a valuation of $2.69 Billion, with an average of 540.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 411.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MMYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

After registering a 2.8% upside on the day, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.59 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.07%, and 9.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.71%. Short interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw shorts transact 1.87 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.88, implying a decline of -15.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.5 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMYT is trading 3.69% off suggested target high and -52% from its likely low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MakeMyTrip Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares are +52.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -76.53% against 34%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.7% this quarter before jumping 58.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -76.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -57.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -163.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.6% annually.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

MakeMyTrip Limited insiders hold 26.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.39% of the shares at 94.29% float percentage. In total, 131 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.83 Million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.7 Million shares, or about 7.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $72.17 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2,728,326 shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 Million, or 2.1% of the shares, all valued at about $20.47 Million.

