Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s traded shares stood at 769,009 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.15, to imply a decline of -5.31% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The LOAK share’s 52-week high remains $16.91, putting it -11.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.7. The company has a valuation of $365.82 Million, with an average of 889.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 415.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LOAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) trade information

After registering a -5.31% downside on the day, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.91 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 10.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.69%, and 40.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.99%. Short interest in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) saw shorts transact 62.62 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s Major holders

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.8% of the shares at 81.8% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.06 Million shares, or about 5.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.68 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 200,000 shares. This is just over 1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49.54 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $499.31 Thousand.

