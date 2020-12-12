Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 640,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply a decline of -8.39% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -37.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $35.02 Million, with an average of 468.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 425.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KTRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a -8.39% downside on the day, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.60 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 11.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.16%, and 8.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 105.89%. Short interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw shorts transact 217.38 Million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 199.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTRA is trading 322.54% off suggested target high and 111.27% from its likely low.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 34.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.48% of the shares at 2.28% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 171.89 Thousand shares (or 0.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.65 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 68.36 Thousand shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, these shares were worth $47.02 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,600 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.04 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $3.92 Thousand.

