Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s traded shares stood at 338,222 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.11, to imply an increase of 2.36% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The KLR share’s 52-week high remains $11, putting it -20.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $267.16 Million, with an average of 302.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 159.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KLR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

After registering a 2.36% upside on the day, Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.80- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.88%, and 29.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.18%. Short interest in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) saw shorts transact 598.43 Million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.1, implying an increase of 43.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KLR is trading 86.61% off suggested target high and 20.75% from its likely low.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -77.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Kaleyra, Inc. insiders hold 56.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.44% of the shares at 67.38% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nomura Holdings Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 5.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC with 1.09 Million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.25 Million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 444,542 shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $416.9 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored