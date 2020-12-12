Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s traded shares stood at 499,996 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decline of -2.22% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ISR share’s 52-week high remains $1.06, putting it -158.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $36.11 Million, with an average of 2.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 910.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Isoray, Inc. (ISR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ISR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside on the day, Isoray, Inc. (ISR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.46 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.23%, and 6.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.7%. Short interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) saw shorts transact 714.03 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.28, implying an increase of 212.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISR is trading 290.24% off suggested target high and 143.9% from its likely low.

Isoray, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR)’s Major holders

Isoray, Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.78% of the shares at 7.88% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.8 Million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.15 Million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $672.59 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Isoray, Inc. (ISR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,988,559 shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 801.77 Thousand, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about $467.35 Thousand.

