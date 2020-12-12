iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s traded shares stood at 615,078 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $189.37, to imply a decline of -3.97% or -$7.83 in intraday trading. The IRTC share’s 52-week high remains $274.21, putting it -44.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.54. The company has a valuation of $5.47 Billion, with an average of 823.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 350.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IRTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside on the day, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $199.7 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 5.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.74%, and -26.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 178.12%. Short interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw shorts transact 3.46 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $233.63, implying an increase of 23.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $170 and $273 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRTC is trading 44.16% off suggested target high and -10.23% from its likely low.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iRhythm Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) shares are +61.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.78% against 2.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.8% this quarter before jumping 32.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $76.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.1 Million and $63.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.6% before jumping 26.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Major holders

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.01% of the shares at 115.07% float percentage. In total, 341 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.78 Million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $662.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.61 Million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $621.92 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 1,446,065 shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $344.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 803.72 Thousand, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $191.37 Million.

