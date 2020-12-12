Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares stood at 616,142 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.29, to imply a decline of -0.35% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The IEA share’s 52-week high remains $14.47, putting it -28.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $257.29 Million, with an average of 606.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside on the day, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.19 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 7.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.84%, and 1.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 250.62%. Short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw shorts transact 673.32 Million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 15.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IEA is trading 15.15% off suggested target high and 15.15% from its likely low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares are +408.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -138% against -24.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -132.3% this quarter before jumping 25.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $385Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $520Million and $358.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26% before falling -23.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 52.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.82% of the shares at 34.3% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ardsley Advisory Partners. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.07 Million shares (or 4.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 876.41 Thousand shares, or about 3.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.21 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 960,435 shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 600Thousand, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $3.57 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored