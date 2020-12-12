IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s traded shares stood at 403,013 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.24, to imply a decline of -13.17% or -$2.16 in intraday trading. The IDYA share’s 52-week high remains $19.97, putting it -40.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.95. The company has a valuation of $413.95 Million, with an average of 205.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IDYA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

After registering a -13.17% downside on the day, IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.12 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 21.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.72%, and 9.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.87%. Short interest in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw shorts transact 721.23 Million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.56, implying an increase of 72.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDYA is trading 110.67% off suggested target high and 40.45% from its likely low.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -90.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 13.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.09% of the shares at 71.86% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by 5AM Venture Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.46 Million shares (or 11.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.23 Million shares, or about 11.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $40.53 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 426,777 shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 327.98 Thousand, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $3.99 Million.

