Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares stood at 552,633 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.67, to imply a decline of -1.83% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The HRTX share’s 52-week high remains $26.24, putting it -48.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $1.61 Billion, with an average of 993.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HRTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside on the day, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.58 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.57%, and 2.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.81%. Short interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw shorts transact 18.56 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.56, implying an increase of 78.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRTX is trading 296.15% off suggested target high and 13.19% from its likely low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heron Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares are -7.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2% against 15.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3.1% this quarter before jumping 7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -41.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $16.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.08 Million and $25.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -51.9% before jumping 0.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.5% annually.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.42% of the shares at 101.71% float percentage. In total, 266 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.88 Million shares (or 14.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $118.58 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,047,372 shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.79 Million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about $45.52 Million.

