Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s traded shares stood at 362,919 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.47, to imply a decline of -9.16% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The GRIN share’s 52-week high remains $7.3, putting it -110.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.025. The company has a valuation of $65.95 Million, with an average of 21.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

After registering a -9.16% downside on the day, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.25- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 18.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.37%, and -11.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -46.53%. Short interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw shorts transact 1.99 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.09, implying an increase of 75.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.18 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRIN is trading 130.55% off suggested target high and 20.46% from its likely low.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -111.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 33.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.05% of the shares at 37.84% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by QVT Financial LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.27 Million shares (or 6.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. with 24.45 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $94.6 Thousand.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 107,741 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $344.77 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80.8 Thousand, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $258.56 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored