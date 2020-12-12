Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares stood at 578,866 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.39, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The GTEC share’s 52-week high remains $11.4, putting it -35.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $85.21 Million, with an average of 8.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTEC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside on the day, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.40 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 26.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.17%, and 69.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.8%. Short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw shorts transact 70.27 Million shares and set a 15.08 days time to cover.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $81.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2011, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 77.6% before jumping 52.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 336% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14% annually.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders hold 87.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.51% of the shares at 3.93% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 12.23 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $29.35 Thousand.

