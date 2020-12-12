Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s traded shares stood at 851,368 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decline of -1.64% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AUMN share’s 52-week high remains $0.63, putting it -6.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $88.86 Million, with an average of 1.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUMN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside on the day, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.63 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.79%, and 29.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.32%. Short interest in Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) saw shorts transact 7.42 Million shares and set a 5.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.98, implying an increase of 66.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.95 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUMN is trading 69.49% off suggested target high and 61.02% from its likely low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -157.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Company insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.12% of the shares at 30.43% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.29 Million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $542.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.1 Million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $464.02 Thousand.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF holds roughly 799,972 shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $335.99 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 648.42 Thousand, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $272.33 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored