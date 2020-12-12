Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

After registering a -6.32% downside on the day, Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.72- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 19.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.27%, and -26.36% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -93.69%. Short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw shorts transact 139.54 Million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20000, implying an increase of 320927.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20000 and $20000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLBS is trading 320927.3% off suggested target high and 320927.3% from its likely low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -682.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

