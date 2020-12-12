Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares stood at 718,256 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $217.28, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $6.01 in intraday trading. The GNRC share’s 52-week high remains $234.55, putting it -7.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $75.5. The company has a valuation of $13.65 Billion, with an average of 813.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNRC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.97.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside on the day, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $219.9 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.86%, and -3.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.01%. Short interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $252.58, implying an increase of 16.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $213 and $310 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNRC is trading 42.67% off suggested target high and -1.97% from its likely low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Generac Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are +96.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.7% against -10.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.8% this quarter before jumping 70.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $731.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $632.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $590.93 Million and $475.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.8% before jumping 32.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.15% of the shares at 94.73% float percentage. In total, 620 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.93 Million shares (or 9.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.62 Million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.09 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,765,763 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $341.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.63 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $343.45 Million.

