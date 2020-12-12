GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s traded shares stood at 610,317 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.5, to imply a decline of -1.13% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GLOG share’s 52-week high remains $10.32, putting it -194.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $333.1 Million, with an average of 842.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 887.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GLOG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) trade information

After registering a -1.13% downside on the day, GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.59- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 36.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.25%. Short interest in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) saw shorts transact 5.61 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.82, implying an increase of 9.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLOG is trading 71.43% off suggested target high and -35.71% from its likely low.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $177.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $182.25 Million and $172.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.5% before jumping 4.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -394.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.54% annually.

GLOG Dividends

GasLog Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GasLog Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 5.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.81%.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s Major holders

GasLog Ltd. insiders hold 15.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.88% of the shares at 25.85% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.65 Million shares (or 7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.41 Million shares, or about 3.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.23 Million.

We also have Invesco Select Companies Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Invesco Select Companies Fund holds roughly 3,778,296 shares. This is just over 3.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 Million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $3.11 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored