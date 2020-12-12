FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s traded shares stood at 317,460 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply a decline of -0.57% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HUGE share’s 52-week high remains $14, putting it -709.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $32.38 Million, with an average of 997.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 746.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

After registering a -0.57% downside on the day, FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.95 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 11.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.47%, and 20.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.13%. Short interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw shorts transact 61.85 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 478.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUGE is trading 478.03% off suggested target high and 478.03% from its likely low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

FSD Pharma Inc. insiders hold 12.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.67% of the shares at 0.77% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wedbush Securities Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 64.3 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 43.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $109.91 Thousand.

