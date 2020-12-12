Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s traded shares stood at 658,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.05, to imply a decline of -3.79% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The VNTR share’s 52-week high remains $4.21, putting it -38.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $325.56 Million, with an average of 796.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 271.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

After registering a -3.79% downside on the day, Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.68- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 17.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.39%, and 60.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.37%. Short interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw shorts transact 733.69 Million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.49, implying a decline of -18.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNTR is trading 31.15% off suggested target high and -34.43% from its likely low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Venator Materials PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares are +39.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -183.33% against -4.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55.6% this quarter before falling -81.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $458.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $523.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $464Million and $532Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.3% before falling -1.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -7.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.1% annually.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Venator Materials PLC insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.52% of the shares at 34.66% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.16 Million shares (or 7.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 7.87 Million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $15.2 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 7,873,182 shares. This is just over 7.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 730.37 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $1.41 Million.

