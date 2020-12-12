Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s traded shares stood at 631,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.86, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The KRMD share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -119.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.6. The company has a valuation of $257.51 Million, with an average of 613.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside on the day, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.06- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.46%, and 50.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.26%. Short interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw shorts transact 953.42 Million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 65.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRMD is trading 70.65% off suggested target high and 53.58% from its likely low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.22 Million and $6.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.7% before jumping 3.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Major holders

Repro Med Systems, Inc. insiders hold 10.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.81% of the shares at 73.81% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Horton Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.83 Million shares (or 29.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 7.26 Million shares, or about 18.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $52.4 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 766,362 shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 513.13 Thousand, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $2.83 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored