Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s traded shares stood at 587,679 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.79, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The NBLX share’s 52-week high remains $28.88, putting it -167.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $974.88 Million, with an average of 518.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NBLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside on the day, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.25 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.84%, and 26.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.38%. Short interest in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw shorts transact 908.72 Million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying a decline of -2.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBLX is trading 11.21% off suggested target high and -35.13% from its likely low.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Noble Midstream Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) shares are +8.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.92% against -32.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10.8% this quarter before falling -50.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $140.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $190.76 Million and $178.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.5% before falling -21.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -19.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.75% annually.

NBLX Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners LP has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 7.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s Major holders

Noble Midstream Partners LP insiders hold 62.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.66% of the shares at 71.23% float percentage. In total, 86 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.09 Million shares (or 4.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with 2.58 Million shares, or about 2.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $18.86 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 3,931,224 shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $9.77 Million.

