Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MELI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside on the day, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1,628 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.16%, and 23.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 180.91%. Short interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw shorts transact 1.84 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1498.94, implying a decline of -6.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $661 and $1800 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MELI is trading 12.04% off suggested target high and -58.86% from its likely low.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MercadoLibre, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares are +73.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -139.08% against 9.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 110.8% this quarter before jumping 209.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 66.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.18 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $674.27 Million and $652.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 75.5% before jumping 58.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -329.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.5% annually.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre, Inc. insiders hold 11.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.89% of the shares at 96.34% float percentage. In total, 1123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.86 Million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.9 Million shares, or about 5.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $3.14 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 3,206,538 shares. This is just over 6.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.47 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 3.82% of the shares, all valued at about $2.22 Billion.

