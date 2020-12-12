Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s traded shares stood at 390,286 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.56, to imply a decline of -4.25% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The FLY share’s 52-week high remains $20.36, putting it -137.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.41. The company has a valuation of $260.92 Million, with an average of 319.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) trade information

After registering a -4.25% downside on the day, Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.45- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 9.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.64%, and 10.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.33%. Short interest in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw shorts transact 398.09 Million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.63, implying an increase of 47.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLY is trading 98.6% off suggested target high and -0.7% from its likely low.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fly Leasing Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) shares are -6.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.13% against -7.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -106.2% this quarter before falling -114.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -43.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $65.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -57.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 147.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.79% annually.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s Major holders

Fly Leasing Limited insiders hold 18.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.79% of the shares at 68.33% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.77 Million shares (or 8.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.57 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $18.64 Million.

We also have Aegis Value, Inc. and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Aegis Value, Inc. holds roughly 193,808 shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 129.55 Thousand, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about $940.5 Thousand.

