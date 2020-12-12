Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s traded shares stood at 414,679 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.9, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EVOK share’s 52-week high remains $6.063, putting it -109.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $76.53 Million, with an average of 224.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 222.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVOK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside on the day, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.14- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 7.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.54%, and -16.18% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 79.01%. Short interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw shorts transact 341.31 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.5, implying an increase of 227.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVOK is trading 244.83% off suggested target high and 210.34% from its likely low.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 29.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Evoke Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.99% of the shares at 15.6% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.03 Million shares (or 3.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 154.04 Thousand shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $722.44 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 732,491 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 251.51 Thousand, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $1.18 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored