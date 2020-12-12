Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares stood at 517,857 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply an increase of 17.63% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The EVLO share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -5.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $348.27 Million, with an average of 252.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVLO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

After registering a 17.63% upside on the day, Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.00- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.17%, and 56.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.71%. Short interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw shorts transact 2.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 28.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVLO is trading 125.46% off suggested target high and -20.42% from its likely low.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -39.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.49% of the shares at 87.93% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 22.9 Million shares (or 49.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5Million shares, or about 10.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.36 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,198,602 shares. This is just over 4.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 697.92 Thousand, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $3.68 Million.

