dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s traded shares stood at 481,506 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.9, to imply a decline of -1.61% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The DMYT share’s 52-week high remains $20.94, putting it -10.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $543.38 Million, with an average of 775.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 688.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DMYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside on the day, dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.94 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 9.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 69.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.47%. Short interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) saw shorts transact 2.93 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 16.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMYT is trading 21.69% off suggested target high and 11.11% from its likely low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s Major holders

dMY Technology Group, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.72% of the shares at 66.72% float percentage. In total, 66 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.31 Million shares (or 18.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 1.35 Million shares, or about 5.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.28 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1,442,452 shares. This is just over 6.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 942.59 Thousand, or 4.1% of the shares, all valued at about $12.03 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored