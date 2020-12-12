Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares stood at 690,947 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.79, to imply a decline of -1.39% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The DESP share’s 52-week high remains $15.44, putting it -20.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.44. The company has a valuation of $894.61 Million, with an average of 385.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DESP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside on the day, Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.23 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.01%, and 32.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.12%. Short interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw shorts transact 827.09 Million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.83, implying a decline of -15.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DESP is trading 56.37% off suggested target high and -37.45% from its likely low.

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Despegar.com, Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) shares are +50.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 661.54% against -16.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3400% this quarter before jumping 18.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -74% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $48.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $145.63 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -66.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -212% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com, Corp. insiders hold 15.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.45% of the shares at 72.39% float percentage. In total, 109 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.26 Million shares (or 13.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dorsey Asset Management, LLC with 4.22 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.86 Million.

We also have Fiera Cap Ser Tr-Fiera Cap Emerging Markets Fd and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fiera Cap Ser Tr-Fiera Cap Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 1,862,890 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 565.41 Thousand, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $3.6 Million.

