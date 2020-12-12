Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares stood at 500,495 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $80.02, to imply an increase of 1% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The DNLI share’s 52-week high remains $81.32, putting it -1.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.39. The company has a valuation of $9.6 Billion, with an average of 740.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DNLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

After registering a 1% upside on the day, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $81.34 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.16%, and 20.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 359.36%. Short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw shorts transact 8.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.44, implying a decline of -23.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $81 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNLI is trading 1.22% off suggested target high and -77.51% from its likely low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares are +211.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.76% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 21.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 274% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $78.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.67 Million and $3.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1574.7% before jumping 510.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -428.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 17.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.77% of the shares at 95.6% float percentage. In total, 247 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crestline Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.2 Million shares (or 10.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $437.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 10.83 Million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $387.94 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,075,995 shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 Million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about $55.36 Million.

