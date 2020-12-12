Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s traded shares stood at 844,640 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 9.52% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CREX share’s 52-week high remains $5.98, putting it -420% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $12.56 Million, with an average of 303.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CREX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

After registering a 9.52% upside on the day, Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.2 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.49%, and 16.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.84%. Short interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw shorts transact 48.22 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 334.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CREX is trading 334.78% off suggested target high and 334.78% from its likely low.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.08 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 102.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Creative Realities, Inc. insiders hold 9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.16% of the shares at 22.15% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Argi Investment Services, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 502.26 Thousand shares (or 4.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $491.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 275.5 Thousand shares, or about 2.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $269.58 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 275,500 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $269.58 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.32 Thousand, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about $62.94 Thousand.

