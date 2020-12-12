Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)’s traded shares stood at 648,414 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.61, to imply a decline of -0.64% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The CZZ share’s 52-week high remains $23.7, putting it -27.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.56. The company has a valuation of $4.16 Billion, with an average of 1.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 823.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cosan Limited (CZZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CZZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside on the day, Cosan Limited (CZZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.45 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.24%, and 8.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.52%. Short interest in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) saw shorts transact 2.36 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cosan Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cosan Limited (CZZ) shares are +27.47% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3.6% this quarter before falling -52.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 261.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -10.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.45% annually.

CZZ Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cosan Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 0.6% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)’s Major holders

Cosan Limited insiders hold 16.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.24% of the shares at 64.6% float percentage. In total, 157 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.44 Million shares (or 5.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with 7.19 Million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $106.79 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cosan Limited (CZZ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 361,000 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 350.06 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $6.36 Million.

