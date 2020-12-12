Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s traded shares stood at 426,322 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $100.1, to imply a decline of -0.64% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The CNXC share’s 52-week high remains $116.78, putting it -16.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80. The company has a valuation of $5.18 Billion, with an average of 616.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 448.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.98.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $130, implying an increase of 29.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNXC is trading 29.87% off suggested target high and 29.87% from its likely low.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 142.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

