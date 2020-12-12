Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s traded shares stood at 486,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.8, to imply a decline of -1.06% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The CMTL share’s 52-week high remains $37.34, putting it -122.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.48. The company has a valuation of $420.18 Million, with an average of 351.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside on the day, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.22 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 16.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.35%, and 1.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.66%. Short interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw shorts transact 762.18 Million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.25, implying an increase of 44.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMTL is trading 78.57% off suggested target high and 25% from its likely low.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares are -2.1% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -542.86% against -6.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -171.4% this quarter before jumping 168.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -72.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.62%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. insiders hold 2.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.33% of the shares at 85.72% float percentage. In total, 226 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.66 Million shares (or 14.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.96 Million shares, or about 7.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $27.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,514,691 shares. This is just over 6.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 678.06 Thousand, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about $11.13 Million.

