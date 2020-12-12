Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s traded shares stood at 571,529 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.42, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CVGI share’s 52-week high remains $9.73, putting it -3.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $290.47 Million, with an average of 345.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 329.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) trade information

After registering a 0.86% upside on the day, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.73- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.39%, and 34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.35%. Short interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw shorts transact 597.28 Million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 6.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVGI is trading 48.62% off suggested target high and -15.07% from its likely low.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) shares are +273.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.16% against -5.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.7% this quarter before jumping 350% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -23.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $183.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $181.18 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $189.49 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -55.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s Major holders

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.78% of the shares at 63.78% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.36 Million shares (or 7.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clearstead Advisors, LLC with 1.63 Million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.66 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 776,203 shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 588.09 Thousand, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $1.38 Million.

