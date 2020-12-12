China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s traded shares stood at 444,779 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2, to imply a decline of -2.91% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HGSH share’s 52-week high remains $5.4, putting it -170% down since that peak but still an impressive +76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $45.05 Million, with an average of 16.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HGSH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

After registering a -2.91% downside on the day, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.39- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 16.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.48%, and 43.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.89%. Short interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw shorts transact 74.67 Million shares and set a 32.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.98, implying an increase of 49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.98 and $2.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGSH is trading 49% off suggested target high and 49% from its likely low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -50.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

China HGS Real Estate Inc. insiders hold 69.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.24% of the shares at 0.8% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 40.22 Thousand shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 11.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.85 Thousand.

