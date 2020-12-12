China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s traded shares stood at 453,696 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.99, to imply an increase of 1.45% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CAAS share’s 52-week high remains $13.69, putting it -95.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $215.65 Million, with an average of 7.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CAAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

After registering a 1.45% upside on the day, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.62- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 8.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.61%, and 142.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.9%. Short interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw shorts transact 37.76 Million shares and set a 15.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying a decline of -42.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAAS is trading -42.78% off suggested target high and -42.78% from its likely low.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $115.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.94 Million and $73.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip 0% before jumping 53% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 321.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

China Automotive Systems, Inc. insiders hold 62.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.11% of the shares at 8.28% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 507.69 Thousand shares (or 1.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 141.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $417.95 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 95,650 shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $283.12 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 88.02 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $260.55 Thousand.

