Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s traded shares stood at 302,347 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.63, to imply a decline of -0.64% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CHMA share’s 52-week high remains $7.75, putting it -67.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.88. The company has a valuation of $267.63 Million, with an average of 996.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 707.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHMA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside on the day, Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.75- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.87%, and 14.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.65%. Short interest in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw shorts transact 1.98 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.8, implying an increase of 198.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHMA is trading 310.37% off suggested target high and 115.98% from its likely low.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 17.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.3% annually.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s Major holders

Chiasma, Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.39% of the shares at 75.89% float percentage. In total, 128 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MPM Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.74 Million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 4.9 Million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $21.07 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3,000,326 shares. This is just over 5.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $6.45 Million.

