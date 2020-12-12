Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares stood at 399,817 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $90.22, to imply an increase of 0.8% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The CRNC share’s 52-week high remains $94.92, putting it -5.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.39. The company has a valuation of $3.38 Billion, with an average of 731.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 684.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cerence Inc. (CRNC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRNC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

After registering a 0.8% upside on the day, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $93.49 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 3.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.34%, and 39.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 298.67%. Short interest in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw shorts transact 5.94 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.7, implying a decline of -3.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $72 and $101 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNC is trading 11.95% off suggested target high and -20.2% from its likely low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerence Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are +121.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.69% against 4.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.4% this quarter before jumping 9.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 14.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $87.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $92.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.7 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -120.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.11% of the shares at 102.33% float percentage. In total, 349 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.42 Million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.15 Million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $153.85 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 2,164,771 shares. This is just over 5.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $49.74 Million.

