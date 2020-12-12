Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)’s traded shares stood at 351,116 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply a decline of -3.81% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CSU share’s 52-week high remains $3.61, putting it -257.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $32.23 Million, with an average of 671.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 270.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) trade information

After registering a -3.81% downside on the day, Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.38 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 26.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.31%, and 74.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.31%. Short interest in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) saw shorts transact 523.75 Million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.5, implying a decline of -50.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.5 and $0.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSU is trading -50.5% off suggested target high and -50.5% from its likely low.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $103.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.69 Million and $107.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.4% before falling -2.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 30.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.3% annually.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)’s Major holders

Capital Senior Living Corporation insiders hold 41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.52% of the shares at 58.51% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.54 Million shares (or 14.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cove Street Capital, LLC with 2.33 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.46 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 709,501 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $445.71 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 498.16 Thousand, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about $312.94 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored