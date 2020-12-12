Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s traded shares stood at 715,477 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.92, to imply a decline of -1.5% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The WHD share’s 52-week high remains $35.28, putting it -31.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.16. The company has a valuation of $2.03 Billion, with an average of 322.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 382.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cactus, Inc. (WHD), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WHD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) trade information

After registering a -1.5% downside on the day, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.86 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.85%, and 18.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.56%. Short interest in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) saw shorts transact 566.84 Million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.96, implying a decline of -3.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WHD is trading 7.73% off suggested target high and -21.99% from its likely low.

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cactus, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cactus, Inc. (WHD) shares are +31.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.83% against -17.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -86.5% this quarter before falling -80.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -44.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $65.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140.24 Million and $154.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -53.4% before falling -51.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 173.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

WHD Dividends

Cactus, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cactus, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s Major holders

Cactus, Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.6% of the shares at 101.13% float percentage. In total, 252 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.47 Million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $85.69 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cactus, Inc. (WHD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,509,474 shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about $26.68 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored