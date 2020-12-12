Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s traded shares stood at 385,815 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.47, to imply a decline of -1.84% or -$1.34 in intraday trading. The BRKS share’s 52-week high remains $75.93, putting it -6.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.19. The company has a valuation of $5.28 Billion, with an average of 613.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 489.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRKS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside on the day, Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.93 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.95%, and 7.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.33%. Short interest in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw shorts transact 2.58 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72, implying an increase of 0.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58 and $82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRKS is trading 14.73% off suggested target high and -18.85% from its likely low.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brooks Automation, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares are +76.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.24% against 24.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.3% this quarter before jumping 64% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $243.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $246.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $207.24 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 286.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

BRKS Dividends

Brooks Automation, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.73%.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s Major holders

Brooks Automation, Inc. insiders hold 1.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.66% of the shares at 102.45% float percentage. In total, 382 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.08 Million shares (or 15.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $512.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.86 Million shares, or about 10.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $363.82 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,517,400 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $210.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $95.2 Million.

