Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s traded shares stood at 806,396 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.34, to imply a decline of -2.25% or -$1.23 in intraday trading. The EAT share’s 52-week high remains $54.86, putting it -2.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7. The company has a valuation of $2.42 Billion, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside on the day, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.86 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.58%, and 15.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27%. Short interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.35, implying an increase of 0.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EAT is trading 21.86% off suggested target high and -11.89% from its likely low.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brinker International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares are +95.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.08% against -3.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -42.6% this quarter before falling -27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 9.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $813.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $882.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $879.63 Million and $860Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.5% before jumping 2.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.7% annually.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Brinker International, Inc. insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.23% of the shares at 106.93% float percentage. In total, 333 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.18 Million shares (or 18.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.68 Million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $200.01 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,759,998 shares. This is just over 6.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $55.1 Million.

