Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s traded shares stood at 532,824 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $144.94, to imply an increase of 8.01% or $10.75 in intraday trading. The RARE share’s 52-week high remains $146.88, putting it -1.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.99. The company has a valuation of $9.59 Billion, with an average of 396.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 425.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RARE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

After registering a 8.01% upside on the day, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $146.8 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.77%, and 20.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 239.36%. Short interest in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw shorts transact 6.57 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $108.63, implying a decline of -25.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $148 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RARE is trading 2.11% off suggested target high and -55.84% from its likely low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares are +109.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.07% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.5% this quarter before jumping 47.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 139.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $68.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.59 Million and $36.31 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.2% before jumping 96.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -79.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.2% annually.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders hold 5.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.92% of the shares at 103.48% float percentage. In total, 318 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.35 Million shares (or 13.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $686.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.78 Million shares, or about 11.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $557.58 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5,055,915 shares. This is just over 8.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $415.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.73 Million, or 6.1% of the shares, all valued at about $306.25 Million.

